Brick By Brick Premiere New Song "Evil Remains" - Testament's Chuck Billy Guests

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Brick By Brick premiere their new advance track and lyric video titled "Evil Remains", which features a guest appearance from Testament frontman Chuck Billy. Upstate Records New York will release the band's new outing "Dismal Existence" on February 18.

Comments guitarist Mike Valente:

"'Evil Remains' is about all things come full circle. The fact is, evil is always the underlying current. Behind every angel is a demon. Behind every hero, there's a villain. Behind every religious ideology is the devil. Behind every politician is a puppet master. Evil will ALWAYS remain."