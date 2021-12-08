"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Satanico Pandemonium Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Espectrofilia"

posted Dec 8, 2021 at 4:03 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Mexico City-based stoner/psych/doom quartet Satanico Pandemonium premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new second vinyl release "Espectrofilia", which will be out in stores in February 2022.

“Espectrofilia relates to the feeling of looking at nothing, thinking about your own death, trying to figure out what the shadows that come behind you mean while the light at the end hits you and how scary it could really be to die at a time so overwhelming. Turn on a joint, and regain calm is the premise of this trip. It’s an EP that we recorded under an apocalyptic context, accepting that we are surrounded by ghosts in each present.”

