Abysmal Dawn Premiere First Single “A Nightmare Slain” From Upcoming New EP “Nightmare Frontier”
Abysmal Dawn will release their new EP “Nightmare Frontier” on February 04th through Season Of Mist. The first single and lyric video by the name of “A Nightmare Slain” from it has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below.
Tells singer Charles Elliot:
“The music for this track was recorded for ‘Phylogenesis,’ but we left it off the record. We thought it was a great song but we felt it didn’t quite fit into the flow of that album. The music shows a bit more of a slightly progressive and melodic side of the band, which we may explore more in the future. The lyrics were written during the pandemic and are inspired by the lore of the video game ‘Bloodborne.’
Now, we have a lot of songs filled with social commentary and introspective lyrics. When it came time to write the words for this one, I don’t think I could bring myself to focus any more on the misery or subjugation that we live in our day to day lives. Who needs another song of ‘COVID’ drivel or divisive politics at this point?
Hopefully we can all agree on what I discovered while I was trapped at home for over a year; ‘Bloodborne‘ is one of the greatest video games ever made. ‘Animal Crossing‘ and ‘Mario Party‘ fans should definitely check it out, along with the rest of the ‘soulsborne’ genre for a stress free good time… We hope you enjoy our song inspired by one of the most metal games ever made. Enjoy and see you on tour!”
“Nightmare Frontier” track list:
01 – “A Nightmare Slain”
02 – “Blacken The Sky”
03 – “Behind Space”
04 – “Bewitched”
Abysmal Dawn will join Obscura as direct support on their North American tour next year with Vale Of Pnath and Interloper.
02/03 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
02/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
02/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
02/06 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
02/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
02/08 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
02/10 Oklahoma City, OK – Whisky Nights
02/11 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
02/12 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
02/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
02/14 New Orleans, LA – Santos
02/16 Orlando, FL – The Haven
02/17 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable
02/18 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
02/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
02/20 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
02/21 Knoxville, TN – Batley’s Knoxville
02/22 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
02/23 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
02/24 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
02/25 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
02/26 Boston, MA – Sonia
02/27 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
02/28 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
03/01 Montreal, QC – Foufounes
03/02 Ottawa, ON – Maverick’s
03/03 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
03/04 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
03/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
03/06 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theatre
03/07 Louisville, KY – Diamond Concert Hall
03/08 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/09 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
03/10 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray
03/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
03/12 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
03/14 Calgary, AB – Dickens
03/15 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
03/17 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
03/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s
03/21 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
03/22 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater
03/23 Fresno, CA – Full Circle
