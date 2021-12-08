Abysmal Dawn Premiere First Single “A Nightmare Slain” From Upcoming New EP “Nightmare Frontier”

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Abysmal Dawn will release their new EP “Nightmare Frontier” on February 04th through Season Of Mist. The first single and lyric video by the name of “A Nightmare Slain” from it has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below.

Tells singer Charles Elliot:

“The music for this track was recorded for ‘Phylogenesis,’ but we left it off the record. We thought it was a great song but we felt it didn’t quite fit into the flow of that album. The music shows a bit more of a slightly progressive and melodic side of the band, which we may explore more in the future. The lyrics were written during the pandemic and are inspired by the lore of the video game ‘Bloodborne.’

Now, we have a lot of songs filled with social commentary and introspective lyrics. When it came time to write the words for this one, I don’t think I could bring myself to focus any more on the misery or subjugation that we live in our day to day lives. Who needs another song of ‘COVID’ drivel or divisive politics at this point?

Hopefully we can all agree on what I discovered while I was trapped at home for over a year; ‘Bloodborne‘ is one of the greatest video games ever made. ‘Animal Crossing‘ and ‘Mario Party‘ fans should definitely check it out, along with the rest of the ‘soulsborne’ genre for a stress free good time… We hope you enjoy our song inspired by one of the most metal games ever made. Enjoy and see you on tour!”

“Nightmare Frontier” track list:

01 – “A Nightmare Slain”

02 – “Blacken The Sky”

03 – “Behind Space”

04 – “Bewitched”

Abysmal Dawn will join Obscura as direct support on their North American tour next year with Vale Of Pnath and Interloper.

02/03 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

02/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

02/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

02/06 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

02/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

02/08 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

02/10 Oklahoma City, OK – Whisky Nights

02/11 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

02/12 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

02/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

02/14 New Orleans, LA – Santos

02/16 Orlando, FL – The Haven

02/17 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable

02/18 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

02/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

02/20 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

02/21 Knoxville, TN – Batley’s Knoxville

02/22 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

02/23 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

02/24 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

02/25 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

02/26 Boston, MA – Sonia

02/27 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

02/28 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

03/01 Montreal, QC – Foufounes

03/02 Ottawa, ON – Maverick’s

03/03 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

03/04 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

03/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

03/06 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theatre

03/07 Louisville, KY – Diamond Concert Hall

03/08 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/09 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

03/10 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray

03/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

03/12 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

03/14 Calgary, AB – Dickens

03/15 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

03/17 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

03/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s

03/21 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

03/22 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater

03/23 Fresno, CA – Full Circle