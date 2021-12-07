Elisha Premiere New Song "Damascus" From Upcoming New EP "Flesh"
U.S. melodic death metal band Elisha premiere a new song entitled “Damascus ”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Flesh", which will be out in stores December 27, 2021.
Check out now "Damascus" below.
Flesh track list:
1. Maranatha
2. Damascus
3. Clothed in Sin: To Suffer
4. Clothed in Sin: To Surrender
5. A Cold Comfort (feat Rusty Holloway )
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Reveal! Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Vacuous Premiere New Lyric Video "Chasmal"
0 Comments on "Elisha Premiere New Song 'Damascus'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.