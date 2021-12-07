Elisha Premiere New Song "Damascus" From Upcoming New EP "Flesh"

U.S. melodic death metal band Elisha premiere a new song entitled “Damascus ”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Flesh", which will be out in stores December 27, 2021.

Check out now "Damascus" below.

Flesh track list:

1. Maranatha

2. Damascus

3. Clothed in Sin: To Suffer

4. Clothed in Sin: To Surrender

5. A Cold Comfort (feat Rusty Holloway )