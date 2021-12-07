Reveal! Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Doppelherz"

Sweden’s psyched out avantgarde death metal quartet Reveal! premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Doppelherz", which will be out in stores December 10th on Sepulchral Voice Records.

Check out now "Doppelherz" in its entirety below.

Comments frontman Crack:

“Shit to say about ze album:

1. Listen to Doppelherz at a very high volume to hear the textures; clearly, it’s absolutely worth it.

2. Give Doppelherz a few minutes of your time/attention without talking to yourself, with an open mind, etc.

3. Then, if you don’t like it — we just go our separate ways here, retarded one.

Anyway watch out, or I’ll suck your dick ‘boy'”