Resurge Premiere New Song "Breeding In Vain" From Upcoming New EP

Tomar, Portugal-based death metal band Resurge premiere a new song entitled “Breeding In Vain”, taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name. The effort will be out in stores December 11, 2021 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt.

Check out now "Breeding In Vain" below.