Hath Premiere New Song & Music Video"Kenosis" From Upcoming New Album "All That Was Promised"
Hath premiere a new song and music video titled “Kenosis”, taken from their upcoming new album "All That Was Promised", which will be out in stores March 04th through Willowtip Records.
Check out now "Kenosis" below.

