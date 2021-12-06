Wilderun Premiere New Song & Music Video "Identifier" From Upcoming New Album "Epigone"

Wilderun premiere the radio edit of their new single and music video named "Identifier", taken from the band's impending new album "Epigone", due out on January 07, 2022.





Explain the band:

"It didn't take us long to know we wanted to release this song as a single. With 'Identifier' we wanted to find a way to weave classic Wilderun orchestrations with newly discovered synths and sound design, while simultaneously rejuvenating our use of folk instrumentation all in one song. We took a deep dive into our own experiences as a band and resurfaced with a new perspective that's both daunting and invigorating."