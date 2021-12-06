"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Blind Guardian Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deliver Us From Evil" From Upcoming New 2022 Album

posted Dec 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Blind Guardian premiere their new single and music video "Deliver Us From Evil" which serves as a first taste of their upcoming new album the group plans to release in September 2022, via Nuclear Blast.

Tells Hansi Kürsch:

"'Deliver Us From Evil' is representative of a thoroughly aggressive album. I don't want to promise too much by claiming that the upcoming long-player, that is due to be released next year, will contain nothing but strong tracks and shall be a highlight of our career, yet I am sure the album will make a lot of people very, very happy."

