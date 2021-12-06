Blind Guardian Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deliver Us From Evil" From Upcoming New 2022 Album
Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)
Blind Guardian premiere their new single and music video "Deliver Us From Evil" which serves as a first taste of their upcoming new album the group plans to release in September 2022, via Nuclear Blast.
Tells Hansi Kürsch:
"'Deliver Us From Evil' is representative of a thoroughly aggressive album. I don't want to promise too much by claiming that the upcoming long-player, that is due to be released next year, will contain nothing but strong tracks and shall be a highlight of our career, yet I am sure the album will make a lot of people very, very happy."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
[4672] Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video
- Next Article:
Wilderun Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Blind Guardian Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.