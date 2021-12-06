[4672] Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "[cluster_B]" From Upcoming New Album "[paradigm_blindness]"
Poland's [4672] premiere a new song and stop-motion animation music video “[cluster_B]”, taken from their upcoming sixth album "[paradigm_blindness]", which will be out in stores 2022.
The song features vocals by Lukasz Myszkowski (Antigama, Dante) while the clip was produced by SickStudio (directed by Przemyslaw Trzaskowski and edited by Artur Ostrowski).
Check out now "[cluster_B]" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heavy//Hitter Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Blind Guardian Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "[4672] Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.