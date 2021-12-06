[4672] Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "[cluster_B]" From Upcoming New Album "[paradigm_blindness]"

Poland's [4672] premiere a new song and stop-motion animation music video “[cluster_B]”, taken from their upcoming sixth album "[paradigm_blindness]", which will be out in stores 2022.

The song features vocals by Lukasz Myszkowski (Antigama, Dante) while the clip was produced by SickStudio (directed by Przemyslaw Trzaskowski and edited by Artur Ostrowski).

Check out now "[cluster_B]" below.



