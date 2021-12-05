Fightclub Premiere New Single & Music Video "Drive by" From Upcoming New EP "Painful Justice"
German hardcore/beatdown outfit Fightclub premiere a new single and music video “Drive by”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Painful Justice", which will be out in stores December 13, 2021 via AAK Hardwear & Records.
Check out now "Drive by" below.
