Amorphis Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Moon”
Amorphis‘s new track and music video “The Moon” has premiered online streaming for you below. It is off the band’s upcoming new effort “Halo“, which will be released on February 11 via Atomic Fire Records.
Says Pekka Kainulainen:
“I have done several drawings and paintings on this subject over the years. Now I complementary wrote some heavy metal lyrics… This is a song of love.”
Adds guitarist Esa Holopainen:
“It’s a very atmospheric and catchy song that represents what Amorphis sound like in 2021 well.”
