Great American Ghost Premiere New Music Video “Kingmaker” - To Release “Torture World” EP In January
Great American Ghost‘s new four-track EP “Torture World” has been scheduled for a January 20th release date by MNRK Heavy. A first advance track named “Kingmaker” has premiered from it and arrives with an accompanying official music video, streaming via YouTube for you below.
The group had Fit For An Autopsy‘s Will Putney produce the EP.
Tells frontman Ethan Harrison:
“‘Kingmaker‘ is a song I wrote at the height of the QAnon hysteria. It was my own observation on the kind of people that allow something so clearly based in racism and bigotry, that has been propagated for hundreds of years just to be repackaged and resold as something new and original, to fuel their every choice and how much that disgusts me. Some things should be rejected on their face.”
“Torture World” track list:
01 – “Kingmaker”
02 – “Torture World”
03 – “Womb”
04 – “Death Forgives You”
