Comeback Kid Premiere New Music Video “Crossed” - Gojira’s Joe Duplantier Guests

Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid premiere their third single titled “Crossed” off their seventh studio album “Heavy Steps“. The group are joined by Gojira vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier on this particular song. The album was recorded at Private Ear Recording in Winnipeg, MB with John Paul Peters (Cancer Bats, Propagandhi) producing. Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count) was behind the boards to mix it. A January 21st release date through Nuclear Blast/New Damage Records has been scheduled.

Comments Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld:

“‘Crossed‘ is a no-frills metallic hardcore track. Lyrically it deals with someone in my life that seemed so far gone and I had to watch them dig themselves further and further into a low and unrealistic place. ‘Crossed into the void’ so to say. We enlisted Joe from Gojira to represent somewhat of an overlord menacing presence in the song. An overshadowing power via his blood-curdling scream. This song is direct and to the point about staying in reality and warns of the elements that could bring us further into darkness.

It was wild how this song and video all came together. So many people from all over the world contributed to this project. On top of the teams used to create the video, the track was recorded in Winnipeg and was mixed in New York by Will Putney. Then Joe [Duplantier] recorded his parts at his house (I believe) in France! This is one of the most fun collaborative projects that I have had the pleasure of working on.”

You can catch Comeback Kid live at the below dates:

w/ No Warning, Zulu and Scowl:

12/06 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

12/07 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

12/08 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

12/11-12 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex (‘For The Children‘)

12/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Vets Hall

12/15 Portland, OR – Dante’s (no No Warning)

12/16 Seattle, WA – Vera Project (no No Warning)

w/ Cancer Bats & Misery Signals:

04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre (no Misery Signals)

04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange (no Misery Signals)

04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos (no Misery Signals)

04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds (no Misery Signals)

04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s

04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal

04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage

04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar

04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens