Comeback Kid Premiere New Music Video “Crossed” - Gojira’s Joe Duplantier Guests
Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid premiere their third single titled “Crossed” off their seventh studio album “Heavy Steps“. The group are joined by Gojira vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier on this particular song. The album was recorded at Private Ear Recording in Winnipeg, MB with John Paul Peters (Cancer Bats, Propagandhi) producing. Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count) was behind the boards to mix it. A January 21st release date through Nuclear Blast/New Damage Records has been scheduled.
Comments Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld:
“‘Crossed‘ is a no-frills metallic hardcore track. Lyrically it deals with someone in my life that seemed so far gone and I had to watch them dig themselves further and further into a low and unrealistic place. ‘Crossed into the void’ so to say. We enlisted Joe from Gojira to represent somewhat of an overlord menacing presence in the song. An overshadowing power via his blood-curdling scream. This song is direct and to the point about staying in reality and warns of the elements that could bring us further into darkness.
It was wild how this song and video all came together. So many people from all over the world contributed to this project. On top of the teams used to create the video, the track was recorded in Winnipeg and was mixed in New York by Will Putney. Then Joe [Duplantier] recorded his parts at his house (I believe) in France! This is one of the most fun collaborative projects that I have had the pleasure of working on.”
You can catch Comeback Kid live at the below dates:
w/ No Warning, Zulu and Scowl:
12/06 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
12/07 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
12/08 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
12/11-12 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex (‘For The Children‘)
12/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Vets Hall
12/15 Portland, OR – Dante’s (no No Warning)
12/16 Seattle, WA – Vera Project (no No Warning)
w/ Cancer Bats & Misery Signals:
04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre (no Misery Signals)
04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange (no Misery Signals)
04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos (no Misery Signals)
04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds (no Misery Signals)
04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s
04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal
04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage
04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar
04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Great American Ghost Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Comeback Kid Premiere New Music Video “Crossed”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.