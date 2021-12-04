Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video “Pain Of Oizys”

Welsh death metal outfit Venom Prison premiere a new official music video for their second advance track named “Pain Of Oizys“. The track is taken from their upcoming new studio album “Erebos“, due out February 04th.

Says guitarist Ben Thomas:

“The second offering by Venom Prison is a cold room with a dusty piano. It’s a softly sung war hymn with finger-picked guitar. It’s a ship in calm seas watching for the storm on the Horizon. ‘Pain Of Oizys‘ will lull you into a false sense of security. Unique to Venom Prison‘s previous releases the instrumentation is not what you’d expect. Glassy reverberated guitars and cold piano notes lay the foundation for clean sung harmonies. ‘Pain Of Oizys‘ climaxes with synthy leads, strings and aggressive vocal chants. Leaving them feeling empowered with the lyrical conclusion whilst the intensity of the song winds down.”

Adds guitarist Ash Gray:

“The song was written in so many ways, structures and styles, it was only until it became the form you’re hearing now that it was a big realisation that Venom Prison found something different, special and very in our comfort zone even if this isn’t what listeners are expecting or used to at this point. We’ve always expressed as a band that we would not create the same records and songs over and over again so this is us sticking to our word.”

Comments frontwoman Larissa Stupar:

“The song is about coming to terms with depression, trauma and PTSD. Accepting it as part of who I am and rather living life with it than not living at all. It’s about finding strength in suffering and not giving up. Every day is a new day, every day comes with its struggles but ultimately I don’t want to bow to these demons in my head, I wish for it to end and to find peace even in the most difficult of situations.”