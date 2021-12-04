"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Cadaver (Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For “Years Of Nothing”

posted Dec 4, 2021 at 3:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

A new official music video for Cadaver‘s “Years Of Nothing” has premiered online streaming below. The band resurfaced with with a new record named “Edder & Bile” in 2020. Their current lineup finds Anders Odden on vocals, guitar and bass, and Megadeth‘s Dirk Verbeuren on drums.


Says Odden:

“The release of ‘Years Of Nothing‘ symbolizes the 2 years we have gone through just now with the most boring end of the world ever. It is also the last Covid-19 styled video we will make. When the world closed down musicians started to jam across the continents and do these split-screen videos from their studio. It’s exactly how we did this. Writing this comment on tour with sold-out shows with Mayhem right now feels great. May the pandemic be behind us.”

