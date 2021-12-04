Cadaver (Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For “Years Of Nothing”
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
A new official music video for Cadaver‘s “Years Of Nothing” has premiered online streaming below. The band resurfaced with with a new record named “Edder & Bile” in 2020. Their current lineup finds Anders Odden on vocals, guitar and bass, and Megadeth‘s Dirk Verbeuren on drums.
Says Odden:
“The release of ‘Years Of Nothing‘ symbolizes the 2 years we have gone through just now with the most boring end of the world ever. It is also the last Covid-19 styled video we will make. When the world closed down musicians started to jam across the continents and do these split-screen videos from their studio. It’s exactly how we did this. Writing this comment on tour with sold-out shows with Mayhem right now feels great. May the pandemic be behind us.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Monument Of Misanthropy Announce Album Re-Release
- Next Article:
Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Cadaver (Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.