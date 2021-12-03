Monument Of Misanthropy Announce Re-Release Of Their 2014 Debut Album "Anger Mismanagement" - Premiere Re-Mastered Version Of "Entering A New State"

Brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy premiere a re-mastered version of their classic track "Entering A New State" streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is taken from their impending re-release of their 2014 debut album "Anger Mismanagement", which will be released by Brutal Mind Records January 23, 2022. The album features drummer Romain Goulon (Necrophagist, etc.) on studio drums.

Tells frontman Georg Wilfinger:

"We're really happy and fortunate to be able to offer our fans a CD and first ever vinyl-edition of our debut album "Anger Mismanagement". The album was sold out pretty fast and received a re-mastering by the original producer Christoph Brandes at Iguana Studios, Germany. Brutal Mind Records will release it alongside a variety of new merch, like caps, tees and flags. Everything a real Monument Of Misanthropy could wish for [laughs]".