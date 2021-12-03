Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Single “In Shadows”
Fit For An Autopsy premiere a brand new single called “In Shadows” to be streamed online via Spotify and YouTube below. A January 14th release date has been scheduled for the group’s impending new record “Oh What The Future Holds Out“.
