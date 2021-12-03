"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Sylosis Premiere New Single “Immovable Stone”

posted Dec 3, 2021 at 2:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Sylosis

Band Photo: Sylosis (?)

Sylosis premiere their new track by the name of “Immovable Stone“. You can give it a spin below. The single represents the first new music to emerge from the outfit this year.

