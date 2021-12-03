Genocide Pact Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Self-Titled Album
Genocide Pact‘s brand new self-titled album is out today and streaming via YouTube below.
Says guitarist/vocalist Tim Mullaney:
“This album reflects on the feeling of watching the world crumble while dealing with personal tragedy.”
