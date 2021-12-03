Memphis May Fire Premiere New Official Music Video For “Somebody”

Memphis May Fire premiere a new music video for their latest track named “Somebody“, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells singer Matty Mullins:

“The response to our latest single ‘Somebody‘ has been unreal, so we decided to shoot a music video for it to tell the story even further. We teamed up with director Dustin Haney and we couldn’t be more stoked on how it turned out.”