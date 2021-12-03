Memphis May Fire Premiere New Official Music Video For “Somebody”
Memphis May Fire premiere a new music video for their latest track named “Somebody“, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells singer Matty Mullins:
“The response to our latest single ‘Somebody‘ has been unreal, so we decided to shoot a music video for it to tell the story even further. We teamed up with director Dustin Haney and we couldn’t be more stoked on how it turned out.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
At The Gates Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Genocide Pact Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Memphis May Fire Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.