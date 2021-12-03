At The Gates Premiere New Music Video “Cosmic Pessimism”

At The Gates premiere a new official music video for “Cosmic Pessimism“ off their new album “The Nightmare Of Being“. Costin Chioreanu once again directed this video.

Explains frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant:

“‘Cosmic Pessimism‘ is one of the central tracks of the new record. Not only drawing the title from the Eugene Thacker book of the same name, the lyrics actually are written by Eugene himself. This is something I am very proud of, the collaboration with one of the central figures when it comes to modern day pessimism and the idea of how it correlates to cosmic horror. It is a suffocatingly strict and repetitive song, and it displays the mood of the lyrics brilliantly, in my opinion.

At The Gates have always been fans of anything eclectic and extreme, and we are finally at a moment in our career where we feel comfortable lifting in some of these, more avantgarde influences within the at the gates trademark sound. Minimalistic neo classical influences here clash with the deutsche rock/”kraut” and no wave sounds that we love so much. The video is once again shot by Costin, our longtime collaborator, and, once again, he managed to add extra depth and texture to the music and lyrics.”

You can catch At The Gates live on the following dates:

12/02 Uppsala, SWE – Katalin

12/03 Norrkoping, SWE – Dynamo

12/04 Karlstad, SWE – Nojesfabriken

12/07 Goteborg, SWE – Tragarn

12/08 Oslo, NOR – John Dee

12/09 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan

12/10 Huskvarna, SWE – Folkets Park

12/11 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Winter Fest

02/03 Kalmar, SWE – Kalmarsalen

02/04 Malmo, SWE – KB

02/05 Fredericia, DEN – Metal Magic Winter Festival

06/14 Erica, NET – Pit Fest

06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/23 Nummijarvi, FIN – Nummirock Festival

06/25 Cartagena, SPA – Rock Imperium Festival

07/06-09 Ballenstedt, GER – RockHarz Festival

07/15 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Festival

07/16 Anyksciai, LIT – Devilstone Festival

07/21-23 Vila Nova de Famalicão, POR – Laurus Nobilis Music Fest

08/09-13 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Open Air