At The Gates Premiere New Music Video “Cosmic Pessimism”
At The Gates premiere a new official music video for “Cosmic Pessimism“ off their new album “The Nightmare Of Being“. Costin Chioreanu once again directed this video.
Explains frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant:
“‘Cosmic Pessimism‘ is one of the central tracks of the new record. Not only drawing the title from the Eugene Thacker book of the same name, the lyrics actually are written by Eugene himself. This is something I am very proud of, the collaboration with one of the central figures when it comes to modern day pessimism and the idea of how it correlates to cosmic horror. It is a suffocatingly strict and repetitive song, and it displays the mood of the lyrics brilliantly, in my opinion.
At The Gates have always been fans of anything eclectic and extreme, and we are finally at a moment in our career where we feel comfortable lifting in some of these, more avantgarde influences within the at the gates trademark sound. Minimalistic neo classical influences here clash with the deutsche rock/”kraut” and no wave sounds that we love so much. The video is once again shot by Costin, our longtime collaborator, and, once again, he managed to add extra depth and texture to the music and lyrics.”
You can catch At The Gates live on the following dates:
12/02 Uppsala, SWE – Katalin
12/03 Norrkoping, SWE – Dynamo
12/04 Karlstad, SWE – Nojesfabriken
12/07 Goteborg, SWE – Tragarn
12/08 Oslo, NOR – John Dee
12/09 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan
12/10 Huskvarna, SWE – Folkets Park
12/11 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Winter Fest
02/03 Kalmar, SWE – Kalmarsalen
02/04 Malmo, SWE – KB
02/05 Fredericia, DEN – Metal Magic Winter Festival
06/14 Erica, NET – Pit Fest
06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/23 Nummijarvi, FIN – Nummirock Festival
06/25 Cartagena, SPA – Rock Imperium Festival
07/06-09 Ballenstedt, GER – RockHarz Festival
07/15 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Festival
07/16 Anyksciai, LIT – Devilstone Festival
07/21-23 Vila Nova de Famalicão, POR – Laurus Nobilis Music Fest
08/09-13 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Open Air
