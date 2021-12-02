Nylist Premiere New Song "Broken Glass" - Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Guests
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
Canada's deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new song entitled “Broken Glass”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Guests on that track.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Obsidious Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Crawl Below
0 Comments on "Nylist Premiere New Song 'Broken Glass'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.