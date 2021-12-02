Obsidious (Ex-Obscura) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Sense Of Lust" From Upcoming Debut Album
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Obsidious - the new prohect featuring former Obscura members guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer, and drummer Sebastian Lanser alongside vocalist Javi Perera - premiere their new track and music video "Sense Of Lust". The video was directed by Guilherme Henriques.
Obsidious is expected to release its debut album in 2022.
Tells Perera:
"The theme is about a dominant with his submissive in a BDSM relationship and the acts they perform during their intercourse. It reflects desire, lust and perversion, but also shows the aftercare, as each knows that the other is enjoying their role, which blurs the line as to who is the mastermind planning and initiating this encounter."
