QAALM Premiere New Song & Music Video "Existence Asunder" From Upcoming New Album "Resilience & Despair"

LA-based funeral sludge/doom outfit QAALM premiere a new song entitled “Existence Asunder”, taken from their upcoming new album "Resilience & Despair", which will be out in stores March 2022 via Hypaethral Records.

Check out now "Existence Asunder" below.



