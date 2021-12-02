Blk Ops Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "The Heroic Dose"
Austin-based Blk Ops premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "The Heroic Dose", which will be out in stores December 3rd via Roman Numeral Records.
Check out now "The Heroic Dose" in its entirety below.
