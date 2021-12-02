Cult Of Luna Premiere New Track “Cold Burn”

Cult Of Luna premiere a new single and video called “Cold Burn“, taken from their upcoming album “The Long Road North“, due out February 11th on Metal Blade Records.

Comment the group:

“The music video for ‘Cold Burn‘ is directed and produced by North Kingdom Greenhouse. We have done many music video projects over the years, always aiming to find a unique angle. With the brief we got from the band, we saw an attractive creative opportunity to explore what we believe will be the future of music video creation—combining music with real-time technology and interactive storytelling.

The video for ‘Cold Burn‘ will be followed by an immersive game experience where fans can immerse themselves in this unique visual world we created for the album called ‘The Long Road North‘.

Building the experience in Unreal Engine allows us to invite fans as the hero of the story to explore the music video in their unique way. The song is adaptive to how you navigate the world, so every time you play the music video game, you will get a different experience. The project is an innovative collaboration between Cult Of Luna, North Kingdom, and Arctic Game Lab, and developed by a team of game designers, 3D artists, and musicians in the north of Sweden.”

“The Long Road North” track list:

01 – “Cold Burn”

02 – “The Silver Arc”

03 – “Beyond I” (feat. Mariam Wallentin)

04 – “An Offering To The Wild”

05 – “Into The Night”

06 – “Full Moon”

07 – “The Long Road North”

08 – “Blood Upon Stone”

09 – “Beyond II” (feat. Colin Stetson)