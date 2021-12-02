BillyBio (Biohazard, Etc.) Premieres New Music Video For “One Life To Live”
Band Photo: Biohazard (?)
A new music video for BillyBio‘s (Biohazard) latest advance track “One Life To Live” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single will appear on Billy Graziadei's upcoming solo album “Leaders And Liars“, due out March 25 via AFM Records.
Says Antoine Combelles who co-directed the clip:
“We wanted to explore his message of ‘unapologetically being who you want to be’ with a flowing sequence seamlessly linking people together in one place, one energy and suspended in moments no one can take from them.”
