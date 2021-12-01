Vatican Premiere New Music Video For “Decemeta”

Savannah-based band Vatican premiere their new track and video game-inspired music video “Decemeta”, streaming via YouTube for you below:

Explains frontman Mike Sugars:

“This song is about how we as people love to see others fail. There are plenty of times where it’s maybe best that this person goes away, but we’re always watching to see who’s next and are always looking for the cracks in someone’s frame.

I wanted to name the track based on how the song just makes me feel. I thought the song felt like a battle montage and landed on something like ‘Decimation‘ or something not great like that. Then, I took inspiration from NieR: Automata and Metal Gear Rising and combined decimation with the ‘mata’ thing. I just thought it looked and sounded cool.”

Vatican’s drummer Soto-Ramos and friend Sahaj came up with the 3D modem of the mech featured in the clip and single artwork.

Tells Soto-Ramos:

“When that was finished, I thought about the song we were going to release and tying it into the track. The first thing that popped in my head was a visualiser of it fighting off enemies in PlayStation 1-inspired style, with a lot of explosions and flying. Specifically, the Armored Core series immediately came to mind for this and made sense with the abrasive context of the song. Sahaj was super stoked on the idea and we started bouncing ideas back and forth. It was a lot of fun getting this idea made into a reality and it’s all thanks to him for doing a dope job.”