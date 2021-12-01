Abiotic Premiere New Song "Mutation" From Upcoming Re-Release Of "A Universal Plague"

Abiotic‘s debut EP “A Universal Plague” (2011) will receive a 10th anniversary re-release this Friday, December 03rd via The Artisan Era. Titked “A Universal Plague: Mutation“, the outing features a new single named “Mutation” and a re-recorded version of “Vermosapien“. You can now stream the new track and video “Mutation” below.

Tell the band:

“We’re so grateful to get to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our debut EP with the re-release of A Universal Plague: Mutation. Fans have been asking us to release the EP digitally and on vinyl for what feels like forever and we’re so pumped to be working with The Artisan Era to get this out to everyone with some bonus tracks for the fans. We decided to re-record the song that started it all for us, Vermosapien, with our new lineup and make some creative tweaks, including using 8 strings, to give the song new life while keeping true to our original sound.

The idea was to show the mutation we’ve made as a band, hence the name of the EP. We also added a brand new song (Mutation), featuring our former vocalists Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator) and Ray Jimenez (Acaedia), which is easily the heaviest song we’ve ever written. I think fans are going to lose their minds to this song, hearing the blend of voices that have been part of the band’s 10-year span of plaguing the extreme metal scene. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the band over the last decade. We are only able to do what we love to do because of you. Cheers!”