Locked Up Premiere New Single & Music Video “sr50”
Orlando, Florida-based hardcore quartet Locked Up premiere a new single and official music video “sr50”, streaming via YouTube for you below:
Credits:
Written by Locked Up
Recorded and Mixed by Hunter Young
Directed & Edited by CC Bryant
