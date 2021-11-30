Headline News
Immolation Premiere New Music Video For "Rise The Heretics" From Latest Album "Atonement"
Band Photo: Immolation (?)
Immolation premiere a new music video for “Rise The Heretics”, taken from their latest album "Atonement", which was released in 2017 through Nuclear Blast Records. The video was once again produced by the band's own guitarist Robert Vigna.
Check out now "Rise The Heretics" below.
Comment the band:
"We want to thank all our fans for their tremendous support and patience during the last few years. We have one last offering from the "Atonement" album that we would like to share with everyone before we begin the next chapter for Immolation. We have more news on the way and look forward to seeing everyone again real soon!"
