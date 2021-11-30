Mass Worship Premiere New Single & Music Video “Revel In Fear”
Swedish metal band Mass Worship premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track “Revel In Fear“. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming album “Portal Tombs“, which will be released on February 04 by Nuclear Blast.
Mass Worship will be out touring with Lik in 2022 on the ‘Tombs Of Misanthropy Tour‘, below is where that trek will stop:
03/09 Leipzig, GER – Soltmann
03/10 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice
03/11 Vienna, AUT – Escape
03/12 Passau, GER – Zauberberg
03/13 Dornbirn, AUT – Kulturcafe Schlachthaus
03/14 Martigny, SWI – Sunset Bar
03/15 Basel, SWI – Sommercasino
03/16 Deinze, BEL – Elpee
03/17 Oss, NET – Groene Engel
03/18 Bochum, GER – Rockpalast
03/19 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang
03/20 Gottingen, GER – Freihafen, EinsB
03/21 Hannover, GER – Cafe Glocksee
03/22 Munich, GER – Backstage
03/23 Stuttgart, GER – JuHa West
03/24 Trier, GER – Mergener Hof
03/25 Mainz, GER – Schon Schon
03/26 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
03/27 Osnabruck, GER – Bastard Club
Outside of that run they also have the following shows booked:
12/29 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan (feat. Lik)
06/08-11 Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock
07/14-16 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Festival
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mass Worship Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.