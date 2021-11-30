Mass Worship Premiere New Single & Music Video “Revel In Fear”

Swedish metal band Mass Worship premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track “Revel In Fear“. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming album “Portal Tombs“, which will be released on February 04 by Nuclear Blast.

Mass Worship will be out touring with Lik in 2022 on the ‘Tombs Of Misanthropy Tour‘, below is where that trek will stop:

03/09 Leipzig, GER – Soltmann

03/10 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice

03/11 Vienna, AUT – Escape

03/12 Passau, GER – Zauberberg

03/13 Dornbirn, AUT – Kulturcafe Schlachthaus

03/14 Martigny, SWI – Sunset Bar

03/15 Basel, SWI – Sommercasino

03/16 Deinze, BEL – Elpee

03/17 Oss, NET – Groene Engel

03/18 Bochum, GER – Rockpalast

03/19 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang

03/20 Gottingen, GER – Freihafen, EinsB

03/21 Hannover, GER – Cafe Glocksee

03/22 Munich, GER – Backstage

03/23 Stuttgart, GER – JuHa West

03/24 Trier, GER – Mergener Hof

03/25 Mainz, GER – Schon Schon

03/26 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

03/27 Osnabruck, GER – Bastard Club

Outside of that run they also have the following shows booked:

12/29 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan (feat. Lik)

06/08-11 Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock

07/14-16 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Festival