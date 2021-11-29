Fatuous Rump Premiere New Single "Eosinophilic Meningo-Encephalitis" From Upcoming New Album "Perceptions of the Dark Ornaments"

Taipei, Taiwan-based slamming brutal death outfit Fatuous Rump premiere a new single entitled “Eosinophilic Meningo-Encephalitis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Perceptions of the Dark Ornaments", which will be out in stores December 17, 2021 via Lacerated Enemy Records.

Check out now "Eosinophilic Meningo-Encephalitis" below.

The track features Clayton Meade (Condemned/Depulsed/Grieve/Implements of Hell/Scorbutus/Shepherd Dismemberment/Umbilical Asphyxia).