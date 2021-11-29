Avatar Premiere New Holiday Track "Construction Of Souls"
Avatar premiere their new single and clip "Construction Of Souls". You can now also order a "Construction Of Souls"-Christmas book from the band as shown in the video streaming for you below:
"This song will be to Christmas songs what Die Hard is to Christmas movies. It wasn't intended to be that, but ultimately, it makes a lot of sense. It's about us - meaning the robots taking over the great human project of our ancestors, building our way out of the planet on sandy soils, saturated with the withering bones of our ancestors."
You can see Avatar live at one of their planned U.S and European tour dates below:
1/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
1/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station
1/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
1/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
2/1 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
2/2 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House
w/ Veil Of Maya & Mastiff
1/8 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
1/9 Manchester, UK – Academy
1/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
1/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK's Steel Mill
1/13 Bristol, UK – SWX
1/14 Southampton, UK – 1865
1/15 London, UK – O2 Forum
w/ Veil Of Maya & Sonic Assault
2/12 Paris, FRA – L'Olympia
2/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
2/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage
2/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
2/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
2/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
2/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV
2/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer
2/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra
2/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
2/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
2/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum
2/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle
2/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
2/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
3/1 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater
3/2 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
3/3 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
3/4 Tilburg, NET – O13
3/1 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
3/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan
3/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset
