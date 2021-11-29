Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Live Video “Chernobyl Blues”
Avantgarde black metal band Imperial Triumphant premiere a new official live video of their song “Chernobyl Blues“. The performance was catptured last week as part of the “An Evening With Imperial Triumphant“ set which took place at The Slipper Room in New York City.
