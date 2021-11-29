Hypocrisy Premiere New Music Video For “Worship”
Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)
A new official music video for Hypocrisy‘s title track to their recently released studio full-length “Worship” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. The group had Costin Chioreanu and Tommy Jones produce the clip.

