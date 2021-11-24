Two Face Sinner Premiere New Lyric Video For "Satanic Altar" From Latest Album "Spiritual Nemesis"

Perúvian black metal/death metal band Two Face Sinner premiere a new lyric video for “Satanic Altar”, taken from their latest album "Spiritual Nemesis", which was released in 2020 by Non Serviam Records.

Check out now "Satanic Altar" below.