Abyssus Premiere New Song "The Witch" From Upcoming New Album "Death Revival"
Greek death metal band Abyssus premiere a new song entitled “The Witch”, taken from their upcoming new second album "Death Revival". A January 21 release date has been scheduled for the new record by Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "The Witch" below.
