Failure Premiere New Track “Submarines”

A second advance track has premiered online from Failure‘s impending new record “Wild Type Droid“, due out December 03rd. Named “Submarines” you can now stream the new single via YouTube below:

Tells Greg Edwards:

“The main riff appeared spontaneously during an endless jam, but ‘Submarines’ sounds like a song we’ve been waiting to write for years. These were the first lyrics written for the record, after the initial wave of Covid confusion and uncertainty.

It’s a song about coming back to the surface, putting away your armor, ignoring willful idiocy, and getting back to life after a trauma. We’ve collectively lost our innocence with this plague and we need to fight the reflex to close-up and sink like a stone when risk and threat and fear seem to be everywhere.”