Failure Premiere New Track “Submarines”
A second advance track has premiered online from Failure‘s impending new record “Wild Type Droid“, due out December 03rd. Named “Submarines” you can now stream the new single via YouTube below:
Tells Greg Edwards:
“The main riff appeared spontaneously during an endless jam, but ‘Submarines’ sounds like a song we’ve been waiting to write for years. These were the first lyrics written for the record, after the initial wave of Covid confusion and uncertainty.
It’s a song about coming back to the surface, putting away your armor, ignoring willful idiocy, and getting back to life after a trauma. We’ve collectively lost our innocence with this plague and we need to fight the reflex to close-up and sink like a stone when risk and threat and fear seem to be everywhere.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Darkest Depths Premiere New Track & Video
- Next Article:
Abyssus Premiere New Song "The Witch"
0 Comments on "Failure Premiere New Track 'Submarines'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.