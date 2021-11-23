The Darkest Depths Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Alien God"

Richmond, Virginia-based deathcore band The Darkest Depths premiere a new single and lyric video “Alien God”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Jorge Coronel - Vocals

Peter Noschese - Guitar/Bass

Credits:

Recorded by Peter Noschese

Mixed/Mastered by Peter Noschese

Video by Stereo 27 Productions