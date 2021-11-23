The Darkest Depths Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Alien God"
Richmond, Virginia-based deathcore band The Darkest Depths premiere a new single and lyric video “Alien God”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Jorge Coronel - Vocals
Peter Noschese - Guitar/Bass
Credits:
Recorded by Peter Noschese
Mixed/Mastered by Peter Noschese
Video by Stereo 27 Productions
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Darkest Depths Premiere New Track & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.