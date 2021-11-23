Oar Premiere New Single "Souls Lost in the Frost" From Upcoming New Album "The Blood You Crave"
Australia, Sydney-based post/black metal band Oar premiere a new single by the name of “Souls Lost in the Frost”, off their forthcoming record "The Blood You Crave". The new album is due out January 7th on Blighttown Records.
