Gourmand Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "To Bring To Nothing"

Kansas City, Missouri-based progressive death metal quartet Gourmand premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending new EP "To Bring To Nothing", which will be out in stores November 26 on all streaming platforms.

Check out now "To Bring To Nothing" in its entirety below.

Comment the band:

“We feel this is the most mature material we have put out to date. Change was inevitable with this release. Not only because we had our first lineup change since our inception, but also because we have grown a lot personally and in musical taste since our earlier days. The sound on To Bring To Nothing is more aggressive, darker, and definitely faster, and we are embracing these elements in our sound as we lean into our death metal roots. Although our progressive tendencies took a back seat on this EP we still wanted to incorporate the melodic sound that has shaped us from the beginning which can be heard in every song, even if it’s less than our previous records. We think this release will represent the closing of a chapter and introduce a new sound that incorporates both our traditional and progressive identities to the fullest extent.”