Vahrzaw Premiere New Song "Vultures" From Upcoming New Album "The Trembling Voices of Conquered Men"

Australia’s black and death metal outfit Vahrzaw premiere a new song entitled “Vultures”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Trembling Voices of Conquered Men", which will be out in stores December 10th via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Vultures" below.



