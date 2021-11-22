Ritual Of Despair Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Debut EP "Grievances"
Southern California-based slamming brutal deathcore outfit Ritual Of Despair premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut EP "Grievances", which was released November 21, 2021.
Check out now "Grievances" in its entirety below.
Track-list:
1. Eliminate
2. No Sympathy
3. Self Inflicted (Nihilistic)
4. Cease to Be
5. Lesson Learned
Credits:
Written and Recorded by Ritual of Despair
Mixed and Mastered by Jigsaw Audio
Artwork by DorothyMassacre
Logo by Extirperate Humanity Logos
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ritual Of Despair Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.