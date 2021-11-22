Ritual Of Despair Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Debut EP "Grievances"

Southern California-based slamming brutal deathcore outfit Ritual Of Despair premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut EP "Grievances", which was released November 21, 2021.

Check out now "Grievances" in its entirety below.

Track-list:

1. Eliminate

2. No Sympathy

3. Self Inflicted (Nihilistic)

4. Cease to Be

5. Lesson Learned

Credits:

Written and Recorded by Ritual of Despair

Mixed and Mastered by Jigsaw Audio

Artwork by DorothyMassacre

Logo by Extirperate Humanity Logos