Exodus Premiere New Lyric Video For "Prescribing Horror" From New Album ""Persona Non Grata"

Exodus just dropped their first new studio full-length in 7 years named "Persona Non Grata". A new single and lyric video from it called "Prescribing Horror" has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells guitarist Gary Holt:

"As we have finally come to the day of Persona Non Grata's release, something we've been eagerly awaiting for what seems like an eternity. We are pleased to share one last lyric video with you, my personal favorite song on the album, 'Prescribing Horror.' A little tale of motherhood and a drug, and what happens when greed comes before life and safety. The story of Thalidomide."

You can catch Exodus live on their tour with Testament and Death Angel in 2022 at the below dates:

4/9 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

4/10 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

4/12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

4/15 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

4/16 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

4/20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/21 – Austin, TX – Emo's

4/22 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

4/23 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

4/25 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

4/27 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

4/28 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

4/30 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

5/1 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

5/2 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

5/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

5/5 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

5/6 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

5/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater

5/9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

5/10 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

5/11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

5/12 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

5/14 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

5/15 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

5/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

5/19 – Denver, CO – Summit

5/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

5/23 – Portland, OR – Roseland

5/25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades