Bent Sea (Megadeth) Premiere New Song “Destroy The Autocrats”

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren premieres another track from his grind project Bent Sea. Guest vocals on this new song called “Destroy The Autocrats“, were provided by Omid Yamini (Battletorn, ex-Enemy Soil). Bassist Jesper Liveröd (ex-Nasum) also contributed his skills to “Destroy The Autocrats“ streaming for you below: