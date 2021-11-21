Exorcised Gods Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Banished Into Conflagration"

Mainz, Germany-based deathcore outfit Exorcised Gods premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Banished Into Conflagration", which was released November 19, 2021 via Realityfade.

Check out now "Banished Into Conflagration" in its entirety below.