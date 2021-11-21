UwU Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Anime Girl Extinction"
Arizona-based goregrind/brutal death metal band UwU premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Anime Girl Extinction", which was released November 20, 2021.
Check out now "Anime Girl Extinction" in its entirety below.
