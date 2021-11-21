Blastanus Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Obsolete Man" From Upcoming New Album "Beyond"
Finland's grinding death metal band Blastanus premiere a new track and lyric video “Obsolete Man”, taken from their upcoming new full length "Beyond".
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Celeste Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
UwU Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album
0 Comments on "Blastanus Premiere New Track & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.